Banks High School building set to be demolished in July

Over the last few years, we have sent out multiple Requests for Proposals (RFPs) with the intention of attracting private developers to renovate and repurpose the blighted building,” Councilor Hunter Williams said. “My office also partnered with Auburn Urban Design Studios to work on design plans to save the building and entice potential developers. These efforts have not yielded any offers from developers and the City will be keeping its promise to raze the blighted structure.”