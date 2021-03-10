Banks High School building set to be demolished in July

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council has approved a bid for the removal of hazardous material and demolition of the former Banks High School building in the East Lake community.
The bid, in the amount of $397,700, from South East Demolition and Environmental Services in Montgomery was approved Tuesday.
Over the last few years, we have sent out multiple Requests for Proposals (RFPs) with the intention of attracting private developers to renovate and repurpose the blighted building,” Councilor Hunter Williams said. “My office also partnered with Auburn Urban Design Studios to work on design plans to save the building and entice potential developers. These efforts have not yielded any offers from developers and the City will be keeping its promise to raze the blighted structure.”
The final demolition documents must be approved by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. Demolition is expected to begin in July after the approval.
Banks was a high school in the Birmingham School System from 1957 until the 1980s. It was later turned into a middle school and closed in 2007.
It was named for former Superintendent L. Frazier Banks.
In 1961, the Alabama Air National Guard loaned the high school a Korean War era F-86 D Sabre jet.
It remained as the mascot until the school closed. The plane is now located at the Southern Museum of Flight.
