13-year-old girl missing from Limestone Co. may be in danger

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 13-year-old Limestone County girl is missing and investigators said she may be in danger.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search for Leeia Yvonne Long.
ALEA issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for Long.
She was last seen on March 6, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m. in the area of Edgewood Road in Athens, Alabama.
If you have any information about where Leeia Yvonne Long might be, please contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111 or call 911.
