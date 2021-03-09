Tuscaloosa city councilwoman contesting election results

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - One Tuscaloosa city councilor is now asking a court to overturn the results of last week’s municipal election. District 7 incumbent Sonya McKinstry said she deserves to be declared the winner over challenger Cassius Lanier.
Tuscaloosa city officials are expected to certify election results Tuesday. According to Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry’s lawyer, Lanier was not qualified to hold the office on the date of the March 2nd election.
McKinstry confirmed a complaint was filed yesterday in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court by her and her husband. The couple is claiming that Councilwoman McKinstry deserves to be named the winner of the March 2 municipal election, due to questions surrounding Lanier’s eligibility to run and serve, despite falling short by 25 votes.
Lanier’s voting rights were restored giving him legal grounds to vote and run for the city council seat. However, since Lanier is a felon, he still needs a certificate of election eligibility from the state pardon and paroles board by May 17 in order to take oath of office and serve.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.