Some District residents say Councilman Pepper is unfit to lead after resurfaced Facebook post

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Hunter Pepper’s fellow Councilman, Billy Jackson, is calling for Pepper to step down.
“Mr. Jackson I have considered as a mentor, but me and Mr. Jackson have not always agreed on everything clearly. Mr. Jackson did call for my resignation and I will tell you I will not be resigning my seat,” Pepper said.
The 19-year-old Decatur City Councilman is facing tough criticism for a social media post from 2018.
Some people say it is racially insensitive.
Pepper was 16-years-old when he wrote it.
“I was a stupid kid. I was a kid I made a mistake and I understand that I made a mistake and I understand it was only a couple of years ago but people can change overnight. They can,” Pepper said.
In the post, Pepper writes “We gone play a game called red rover red rover you fools gone get run over,” in response to protests following a fatal police shooting at the Galleria Mall in November 2018.
Pepper says the post had nothing to do with race, but admitted it was aggressive.
“I would never ever intentionally harm someone. NEVER would I intentionally harm someone,” Pepper said.
Council President Jacob Ladner said Pepper told him the same thing when he approached him about the issue.
“I can only take him at his word and with that information I don’t necessarily think he should resign, that would be a decision he would have to make himself. I hope it doesn’t overshadow a lot of the positive things that have been going on and it’s just unfortunate that we have to address it but we do,” Ladner said.
Pepper represents District 4.
Two residents who live there say they do not believe Pepper is the right person to represent their district.
“I do believe, in my opinion, that it was a racist comment and I think that we’re living in racially charged times and I think it was very inappropriate,” said Decatur D4 resident Donna McConnell.
“He’s supposed to be somebody we’re supposed to look up to. He’s supposed to be a role model and example for everybody’s children and for the city of Decatur and if he feels this way how can he represent me and he is at the council meetings speaking for me and my family and everybody in District 4 and I don’t feel that way and most people I know that live in District 4 would not feel that way,” said Decatur D4 resident Deborah Bailey.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.