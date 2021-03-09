Jefferson County’s first county manager, former Hoover mayor to retire

Just two months after Petelos took the position as County Manager, Jefferson County declared bankruptcy. Petelos faced many difficult decisions, but says with the leadership of the Commission and the County’s employees they have been able to turn the county around and recently exited one of the longest running consent decree cases in the country in December of 2020. “Helping shape and mold the role of the County Manager in Jefferson County, has been one of the most satisfying jobs of my entire career,” said Petelos. “While I enjoyed serving in the legislature, DHR, and as a two-term Mayor of Hoover -- Jefferson County had some serious challenges. I can retire, knowing that I had a hand in turning the County around, and it is on the most solid financial footing. The new leadership we have in place is top notch and extremely diverse. I’m not usually one to say I’m proud, but I’m proud of what Jefferson County is today.”