Jefferson County’s first county manager, former Hoover mayor to retire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County’s first county manager and CEO and former Hoover Mayor Tony Petelos announced Tuesday he will retire sometime this year.
He was appointed to the county manager position on Oct. 1, 2011.
Petelos has more than 34 years of public service between his time in the legislature, the Alabama Department of Human Resources, and two terms as Hoover’s mayor.
Just two months after Petelos took the position as County Manager, Jefferson County declared bankruptcy. Petelos faced many difficult decisions, but says with the leadership of the Commission and the County’s employees they have been able to turn the county around and recently exited one of the longest running consent decree cases in the country in December of 2020. “Helping shape and mold the role of the County Manager in Jefferson County, has been one of the most satisfying jobs of my entire career,” said Petelos. “While I enjoyed serving in the legislature, DHR, and as a two-term Mayor of Hoover -- Jefferson County had some serious challenges. I can retire, knowing that I had a hand in turning the County around, and it is on the most solid financial footing. The new leadership we have in place is top notch and extremely diverse. I’m not usually one to say I’m proud, but I’m proud of what Jefferson County is today.”
Petelos was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 1986 and was twice re-elected, serving until 1997. In that year he was appointed to Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Human Resources by Governor Fob James and re-appointed to that position by Governor Don Siegelman. DHR was under a Federal consent decree when he assumed leadership of the organization, and under his leadership they were able to develop a plan and ultimately be released from that consent decree. In 2004, Petelos was elected Mayor of the City of Hoover and reelected in 2008 having no opposition.
A national search will be conducted to fill the position.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.