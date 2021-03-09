Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos announces he plans to retire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man who is credited with helping to bring Jefferson County out of bankruptcy and restoring its financial credibility announced his retirement Tuesday.
Tony Petelos has been Jefferson County’s first and only county manager.
Petelos has a reputation of taking over troubled agencies. He took over Alabama’s DHR when children were being abused and dying in foster care. He became mayor of Hoover when it faced financial debt. But, Petelos became Jefferson County Manager as it faced then the largest municipal bankruptcy in history.
“I don’t have a date set, but I want to give you heads up I do plan to retire this year,” Petelos said.
At the Jefferson County Commission committee meetings Tuesday morning, Petelos made the announcement. Petelos’ wife Teresa was on hand as he made the announcement.
Petelos has served as county manager for ten years. Right after taking the job, the county declared bankruptcy and laid off hundreds of people. Several past county commissioners had been indicted for wrongdoing.
“Those were the dark years and to bring us out of the dark years into the sunlight where there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Petelos said.
Petelos worked with the commission to restore financial stability and hired employees back. He worked to end government oversight over the county’s hiring and firing practices after years of discrimination. But Petelos made the decision after a pair of health scares, including cancer seven years ago and recently with COVID-19.
“It was touch and go with that for a while and then with COVID, I just realized life is short and you need to enjoy it while you are healthy,” Petelos said.
During the past year, the county dealt with COVID, but did not layoff any employees this time.
Commission President Jimmie Stephens said replacing Petelos won’t be easy. “It will be a loss you can not replace, but we will do the best we can and move forward,” Stephens said.
After Petelos announces the date he will step down, an interim will be named and a nationwide search will be launched.
Petelos’ main advice: find someone who will listen to people.
As for the future, Petelos and Teresa plan a trip to Greece.
He has also been rumored to be interested in another political office. When we asked him if he would run for governor, Petelos said all his options are open.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.