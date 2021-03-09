International Women’s Day: Women leading charge in Alabama’s fight against COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - International Women’s Day is March 8 and we’re honoring leaders in our community who are working to get us through the pandemic
We are nearing the 1-year mark in surviving a pandemic and many of those tasked to get us to the other side are women.
At the state level, Governor Kay Ivey has made the tough calls about what’s next for the state. She’s guided by a team of doctors who provide information as she makes those decisions, including Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers.
“This is our job, and this is what we do and we’re joined together to get all Alabamian’s to the other side of the pandemic,” said Dr. Landers.
And even at the local level in treating us when we get sick. Dr. Kierstin Kennedy jumped into action to treat the first COVID positive patient who showed up at UAB.
“Women have been pivotal in the fight against COVID-19. From PhD scientists who led the Moderna vaccine development to those of us at the local level taking care of patients,” said Dr. Kennedy.
And at the community level, leaders who are working to get you the vaccine now that it’s available like Gadsden Etowah County’s EMA Director Deborah Gaither:
“Making sure those who said they wanted to be vaccinated have the opportunity and I will continue to do that,” said Gaither.
Even leaders working to keep your child safe and educated. Fairfield City School Superintendent Dr. Regina Thompson worked to implement COVID safety protocols for her students to maintain in-person learning and quickly rolled out district wide vaccinations.
“I was one of the first districts in the area to vaccinate on site, all the employees,” said Dr. Thompson. “As a small district and woman running a district it was important for me to say listen, I know my employees feel threatened.”
International Women’s Day is about celebrating women’s achievements and increasing visibility in gender equality.
