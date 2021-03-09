Health officials predict when children will have access to COVID-19 vaccine

“The pediatric and adolescent studies are going to enroll in the range of two or three thousand children,” Kimberlin said. “What we can do is we can look at the immune response that the vaccine causes in a fewer number of adolescents and younger children and we can compare that to how the response was in an adult. Since we know there is protection from the disease in the adult, if we see similar amounts of protection, immune protection in the child, we can infer that it also protects against the disease.”