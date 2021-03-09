Former Alabama Attorney General and Chief Justice Support New Trial in Death Row Case

“I believe that when society confers on us the privilege of practicing law, it carries with it a responsibility to promote justice and to offer our services as officers of the court to ensure that all people have equal access to justice,” said Barry Ragsdale, a partner at Sirote & Permutt, P.C. “We were convinced, after reviewing Mr. Johnson’s case and reading that District Attorney Carr had joined the call for a new trial, that justice has not been served in this case and that we needed to help to right this wrong.”