First Alert for increasing clouds Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! It is another chilly start to the day. Temperatures are mostly in the 30s. We are seeing a few spots near the freezing point including spots like Gadsden, Centre, Haleyville, and Cullman. Temperatures are generally a few degrees warmer this morning compared to this time yesterday. You’ll need the jacket before 9 a.m., but you won’t need the jacket by this afternoon. First Alert AccuTrack is showing a clear sky across Central Alabama this morning. We are watching clouds in parts of western Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas that will likely move into Alabama this morning and into the afternoon hours. Plan for some sunshine this morning with cloud cover increasing this afternoon and evening. We will call it a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky with high temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. No rain is expected today. Weather will be great for all outdoor activities today. Plan for southerly winds to continue this afternoon at 5-10 mph.