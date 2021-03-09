First Alert for increasing clouds Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! It is another chilly start to the day. Temperatures are mostly in the 30s. We are seeing a few spots near the freezing point including spots like Gadsden, Centre, Haleyville, and Cullman. Temperatures are generally a few degrees warmer this morning compared to this time yesterday. You’ll need the jacket before 9 a.m., but you won’t need the jacket by this afternoon. First Alert AccuTrack is showing a clear sky across Central Alabama this morning. We are watching clouds in parts of western Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas that will likely move into Alabama this morning and into the afternoon hours. Plan for some sunshine this morning with cloud cover increasing this afternoon and evening. We will call it a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky with high temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. No rain is expected today. Weather will be great for all outdoor activities today. Plan for southerly winds to continue this afternoon at 5-10 mph.
Warmer Morning Temperatures: Combination of southerly winds and extra cloud cover should provide us with warmer morning temperatures over the next several days. Most locations should drop into the low to mid 40s Wednesday morning with some spots in north Alabama dropping into the upper 30s. All locations should stay above freezing tomorrow morning. Morning low temperatures will trend even warmer by the end of the week with lows in the 50s. Average low temperatures for the middle of March are usually in the low to mid 40s.
First Alert for Extra Clouds Wednesday: Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice afternoon with dry conditions. Cloud cover will likely hold on across Central Alabama tomorrow. We’ll call it partly sunny to mostly cloudy tomorrow with highs temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s. It could become a little breezy Wednesday afternoon with southerly winds at 10-15 mph.
Above-Average Temperatures Continue into the Weekend: We will gradually warm up into the mid to upper 70s as we approach Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend. Temperatures could soar into the lower 80s for parts of Central Alabama Friday and Saturday. Temperatures are forecast to remain above average through the first half of next week.
Small Rain Chances This Weekend: Most of the weekend continues to stay dry. Our next weather maker will begin to develop across the Central United States. High pressure across the Southeast will prevent most of the rain from moving into our area. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for a few showers mainly in northwest Alabama Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday. Most of us will enjoy dry and warm temperatures with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Humidity levels will slowly increase over the weekend, but it doesn’t look like it’ll be extremely muggy.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing will be the arrival of showers and thunderstorms as we enter the first half of next week. The weather pattern is looking more active as a cold front lingers across the Southeast Monday through Thursday. A series of disturbances could produce rounds of storms across the area. It remains too early to determine if we’ll see strong and severe storms next week, but it is definitely a possibility as temperatures remain above average. We’ll monitor the potential and keep you updated on the web, through our app, and on television.
Have a safe Tuesday!
