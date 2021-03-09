Doctors react to one year after COVID-19

UAB continues to see the number of it’s positive cases and hospitalizations drop. But Dr. Wilson said numbers are down but Jefferson County is seeing a couple hundred of positive cases and that is still too high. Vaccinations are still limited by supplies. Dr. Wilson said the county is doing more to get out those who don’t have transportation and getting to those who are homebound. Dr. Wilson said those who are chronically ill under 65 years old and other groups must still wait.