Doctors react to one year after COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today, top health leaders in Jefferson County and UAB talked about the one year battle against COVID-19. This week was the one year anniversary since the first case appeared in Alabama.
There is optimism about winning this war against COVID, but at the same time these doctors will tell you don’t let down your guard and declare victory just yet.
COVID-19 was unlike any infectious disease they have ever seen. When it hit in Jefferson County Dr. Mark Wilson and the county health department moved to shut down bars and restaurants to slow the spread. There was push back from the business community. Dr. Wilson said he learned a valuable lesson that the county not prepared.
Still Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo at UAB pointed out how the school’s medical people went above and beyond to handle the pandemic. They did double shifts and no one complained. Wilson said the biggest lesson involved how public health was not ready for the pandemic with resources.
“There were a lot of things about this pandemic we could not see. There were a lot of challenges. Just the fact we didn’t have adequate testing. We didn’t have adequate supplies. Even nose swabs to do testing.” Wilson said.
Federal funds did help. But, now Wilson and other health leaders at UAB are urging people to continue to social distancing and wear masks until more people are vaccinated. Wilson said that will be necessary to get herd immunity to slow the spread of the disease.
UAB continues to see the number of it’s positive cases and hospitalizations drop. But Dr. Wilson said numbers are down but Jefferson County is seeing a couple hundred of positive cases and that is still too high. Vaccinations are still limited by supplies. Dr. Wilson said the county is doing more to get out those who don’t have transportation and getting to those who are homebound. Dr. Wilson said those who are chronically ill under 65 years old and other groups must still wait.
“There is a lot of frustration now because they are having difficulty accessing vaccine. So the short answer is the decision will be made once we start to see the demand going down among those currently eligible. My guess is that will take a few more weeks.” Wilson said.
Dr. Wilson said the push by the state to have national guard out in rural communities to give shots will help those underserved communities. He doesn’t expect to see them in Jefferson County in part because of the medical care offered here.
