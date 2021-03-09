Bessemer man sentenced to 188 months in prison on child pornography charges

According to the plea agreement, Dropbox reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that images and videos of child pornography were uploaded between Sept. 21, 2017 and Feb. 15, 2018, to an account belonging to Garcia-Torres. As a result, a federal search warrant was obtained for his Dropbox account, which revealed 405 images and 19 videos of child pornography. Federal agents also obtained a search warrant for his residence, and Garcia-Torres possessed 1,295 images and 85 videos of child pornography on his electronic devices.