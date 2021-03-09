Bama basketball brings home SEC Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and more

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After winning the SEC regular-season title, it’s only right to award Alabama handsomely.
The Southeastern Conference released their All-SEC teams and awards Tuesday morning, with the Crimson Tide having four players and coach Nate Oats being recognized.
Oats was named Coach of the Year, while Herb Jones and John Petty were first team All-SEC, Jaden Shackelford was named to the second team and Josh Primo is on the All-Freshman team.
Jones was also named to the All-Defensive team and was named the Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
Auburn’s Sharife Cooper was named to the All-Freshman team despite missing a majority of the season.
You can see the full teams below:
First Team All-SEC
Herbert Jones, Alabama
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Tre Mann, Florida
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss
Dru Smith, Missouri
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia
Javonte Smart, LSU
Trendon Watford, LSU
D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri
AJ Lawson, South Carolina
All-Freshman Team
Joshua Primo, Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sharife Cooper, Auburn
KD Johnson, Georgia
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Keon Johnson, Tennessee
Jaden Springer, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Abdul Ado, Mississippi State
Dru Smith, Missouri
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year
Nate Oats, Alabama
Player of the Year
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sixth-Man of the Year
JD Notae, Arkansas
Defensive Player of the Year
Herbert Jones, Alabama
