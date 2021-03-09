Bama basketball brings home SEC Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and more

2/3/21 MBB Alabama vs LSU Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats (Source: Photo by Crimson Tide Photos)
By WBRC Staff | March 9, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST - Updated March 9 at 9:18 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After winning the SEC regular-season title, it’s only right to award Alabama handsomely.

The Southeastern Conference released their All-SEC teams and awards Tuesday morning, with the Crimson Tide having four players and coach Nate Oats being recognized.

Oats was named Coach of the Year, while Herb Jones and John Petty were first team All-SEC, Jaden Shackelford was named to the second team and Josh Primo is on the All-Freshman team.

Jones was also named to the All-Defensive team and was named the Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Auburn’s Sharife Cooper was named to the All-Freshman team despite missing a majority of the season.

You can see the full teams below:

First Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones, Alabama

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Tre Mann, Florida

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Dru Smith, Missouri

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Javonte Smart, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

All-Freshman Team

Joshua Primo, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sharife Cooper, Auburn

KD Johnson, Georgia

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Abdul Ado, Mississippi State

Dru Smith, Missouri

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year

Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sixth-Man of the Year

JD Notae, Arkansas

Defensive Player of the Year

Herbert Jones, Alabama

