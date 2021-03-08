Updated visitor guidance for UAB Medicine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Medicine has made changes to the visitor policy following the revised “Safer at Home” state order issued by Governor Kay Ivey.
Acute care hospitals within UAB Medicine will allow up to two caregivers per non-COVID patient in a 24-hour period. For COVID+ patients, caregivers remain limited to virtual visitation except in special circumstances to include but not limited to end of life/compassionate care and during labor in Labor & Delivery.
Requirements For Caregivers/Visitors in ALL UAB Medicine Facilities
- All visitors/caregivers must comply with entrance screening, as UAB will continue limited and monitored points of entry.
- Entry will be denied to anyone who screens positive for symptoms of COVID-19 such as a temperature above 100.4, cough or shortness of breath.
- All visitors/caregivers must show identification and will be entered into our UAB Medicine system by Guest Services to help us track who is in our facilities.
- Visitors/caregivers must bring their own mask and wear it for the entirety of the visit.
- Visitors/caregivers must wear a visitor badge at all times. Guest Services provides visitor badges at all entrance screening locations.
- Visitors/caregivers must practice appropriate hand hygiene and limit the touching of surfaces in patient care areas.
- Social distancing guidelines should be followed at all times in the patient rooms and in common areas like walkways and dining/vending areas.
- The designated entrances will only be open between 5 am and 8 pm. No visitation will be allowed after 8pm. Any emergency need should be escalated to Guest Services at their 24/7 locations (UED, HED, WIC, NP 2nd floor).
Click here for the complete visitor guidance for UAB Medicine.
