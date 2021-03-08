UA HYPE app helps manage high blood pressure

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - Faculty members at the University of Alabama have developed a new way to help folks manage their blood pressure.
The UA HYPE app can be downloaded on an iPhone. If you or someone you know need help finding valuable resources that promote a healthy lifestyle to improve your blood pressure, this HYPE app could be a great tool.
UA’s College of Community Health Sciences registered dietician received money from the ADPH to develop this app. You can track your blood pressure daily and take advantage of educational resources that encourage ways on how to be active.
The app also provides reminders when it’s time to take scheduled medications, which could be life saving in many situations.
“Hypertension the silent killer and that’s because you don’t have symptoms. Quite often you have that in organ damage. That’s so important. I firmly believe the app can raise awareness about how important it is to control your high blood pressure,” said Dr. Louanne Friend, associate professor and director of residency research with UA’s College of Community Health Sciences.
The team collaborated with the UA Center for Advanced Public Safety to develop the HYPE app originally for University Medical Center patients but now it’s opened to anyone who needs it.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.