Tuscaloosa City Schools open summer learning registration

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re only a few months from the end of another challenging school, but one west Alabama school district is looking ahead to the summer and parents can now register their child and pick a summer learning option today.
Students from every school in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system have seats saved. Schools in the system each organize day camps, programs and classes into their Ultimate Program Guide each spring to help parents find and plan engaging summer learning activities.
The guide list is specific for both Tuscaloosa City School programs as well as those from community partners. There are STEM, Arts, enrichment, literacy and many more summer learning categories available. You can view the full list here.
The Hybrid model will also continue for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. TCS will move to five days of instruction for fall.
