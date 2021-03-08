Texas man killed in wreck north of Hayden

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 30-year-old Texas man died Sunday night following a crash in Blount County.
Alabama State Troopers said Herbert John Follett III was killed when his truck hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer hauling cedar logs. Follett died at the scene.
The crash occurred around 11:00 p.m. on I-65 near Alabama 160, approximately one mile north of Hayden.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
