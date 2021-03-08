Skeletal remains found by property owner in Jefferson Co.

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Dora over the weekend.
The Jefferson County Coroner says the remains were found Saturday around 4 p.m. by a private property owner in the 5800 block of Littleton Kilgore Road in Dora.
An examination will be conducted to positively identify the remains and determine the cause and manner of death.
The circumstances surrounding the death is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
