Price Watch: Gas prices over $2.50 in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gas prices are up about six cents in Alabama, an increase for the third straight week.
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has moved higher, rising five cents per gallon over the last week to $2.79 today.
AAA of Alabama lists Alabama as $2.52 a gallon.
The national average is now up 31 cents from a month ago. GasBuddy said that’s largely because of refinery shutdowns in Texas in mid-February and rising global demand as the COVID-19 pandemic slows.
GAS PRICE TRENDS
- The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists was $2.59 per gallon, 10 cents higher from last week, followed by $2.59, $2.79 and $2.49.
- The states with the lowest average prices: Mississippi ($2.43), Louisiana ($2.44) and Texas ($2.49).
- The states with the highest priced states: California ($3.74), Hawaii ($3.44) and Washington ($3.17).
