People see, hear, feel fireball speeding over Vermont
People heard and felt a meteor hitting the atmosphere across the state of Vermont on Sunday. (Source: WCAX)
By Christina Guessferd | March 8, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST - Updated March 8 at 10:54 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a meteor!

People called from all over the state Sunday, reporting a loud boom and a body-rattling vibration. What they were hearing and feeling was a meteor hitting the atmosphere.

It was captured on WCAX’s camera at the Burlington International Airport - a bright fireball flying over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m.

NASA Meteor Watch says it was moving at 47,000 mph. It traveled 33 miles from above Mount Mansfield State Forest to Beach Hill near Newport, before burning up.

