Man critically injured in Center Point shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Center Point Sunday evening.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Martinique Dr. just before 6:00 p.m. to investigate the shooting. Upon arrival they discovered a 21-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.. He was transported to UAB hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
