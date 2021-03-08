1 killed, 2 injured after truck overturns in Dekalb Co.

By WBRC Staff | March 8, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST - Updated March 8 at 10:36 AM

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Dekalb County.

Authorities say the accident happened on Alabama 117 near East River Road when the truck left the roadway, hit a culvert and overturned. The accident happened at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Mark L. Wilson, 59, died at the scene. The driver and another passenger were injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

The victim and driver were both from Georgia.

