1 killed, 2 injured after truck overturns in Dekalb Co.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Dekalb County.
Authorities say the accident happened on Alabama 117 near East River Road when the truck left the roadway, hit a culvert and overturned. The accident happened at approximately 8:40 p.m.
Mark L. Wilson, 59, died at the scene. The driver and another passenger were injured and transported to a nearby hospital.
The victim and driver were both from Georgia.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.