‘It’ll mean a little more’: Northport’s mayor, others respond to new Sunday alcohol sales

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon believes the city council voted to expand the hours of Sunday alcohol sales from 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. so Northport restaurants and bars could compete with those businesses in Tuscaloosa.
“They’ll be able to realize more money coming in. A lot of the restaurants in Northport don’t even open until 10:30 or 11:00 so it’ll mean a little more as far as the financial impact of the restaurants. But like I say, it’s to make sure we stay on an even keel,” Mayor Herndon said.
A statewide brunch bill allows cities with Sunday alcohol sales to sell it earlier in the morning for breakfast and brunch crowds.
The General Manager of Northport’s Dreamland Bar-B-Cue believes the change will go over well with some of their customers. “We’re excited for it, for our customers ‘cause we got some people and they want beer before 12:00 even though we don’t open until 11:00 they can get a beer. We don’t have to tell them you have to wait an hour. We can still make that beer sale,” according to Ebonna Croxton.
Mayor Herndon hopes this gives a boost to those businesses that lost business due to coronavirus safety precautions. “If they’re not back up to speed because of COVID in the very near future, they will be and they’ll be prepared,” he added.
It’s not clear how many businesses in Northport could open earlier in the day on Sunday to take advantage of Sunday sales. Dreamland Barbecue said that decision would be up to their corporate office.
