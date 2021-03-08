‘It’ll mean a little more’: Northport’s mayor, others respond to new Sunday alcohol sales

The General Manager of Northport’s Dreamland Bar-B-Cue believes the change will go over well with some of their customers. “We’re excited for it, for our customers ‘cause we got some people and they want beer before 12:00 even though we don’t open until 11:00 they can get a beer. We don’t have to tell them you have to wait an hour. We can still make that beer sale,” according to Ebonna Croxton.