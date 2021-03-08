First Alert for sunshine and warmer temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! It is a cold start to the day with many locations in the 30s. Several spots have dropped below freezing, so hopefully you were able to bring the pets inside and cover up your plants. Make sure you grab a warm jacket or coat. You’ll need it through 9 a.m. By late this morning, temperatures are forecast to warm quickly into the 50s and 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing a clear sky across the state. We are going to see plenty of blue sky and sunshine today with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. I hope you take advantage of the sunny and dry weather today. It’ll be a great day to head out to the park and get some exercise. Plan for light southerly winds this afternoon at 5-8 mph.