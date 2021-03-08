First Alert for sunshine and warmer temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! It is a cold start to the day with many locations in the 30s. Several spots have dropped below freezing, so hopefully you were able to bring the pets inside and cover up your plants. Make sure you grab a warm jacket or coat. You’ll need it through 9 a.m. By late this morning, temperatures are forecast to warm quickly into the 50s and 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing a clear sky across the state. We are going to see plenty of blue sky and sunshine today with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. I hope you take advantage of the sunny and dry weather today. It’ll be a great day to head out to the park and get some exercise. Plan for light southerly winds this afternoon at 5-8 mph.
First Alert for Chilly Temperatures Tuesday Morning: With another night with dry air in place and a mostly clear sky, temperatures are going to get chilly once again. I doubt we’ll see temperatures get to the freezing point. Most of us will wake up tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 30s. Areas could drop into the mid 30s for spots like Centre, Oneonta, Gadsden, and Cullman.
Increasing Clouds This Week: Southerly flow will help us warm into the 70s for the remainder of this week. Our next weather system will develop across the Central United States by the middle of this week, but it won’t be able to move into the Southeast until this weekend and into early next week. High pressure across the Southeast will prevent us from seeing rain through Friday. Clouds are forecast to move in starting tomorrow. We’ll likely see a partly cloudy sky Tuesday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. It’ll end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy as we head into Wednesday and the rest of the work week.
Warming Up This Week: Temperatures are forecast to warm as we finish out the work week. We’ll likely see high temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Sunday. There’s a chance a few spots could flirt near 80°F as we approach the weekend. Overnight low temperatures will also warm into the 40s and 50s as humidity levels begin to slowly increase. It won’t be super muggy by this weekend, but you’ll notice it won’t feel as dry as it is today.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing could occur a week from today. Models are finally showing the cold front to our west moving into Central Alabama Monday afternoon. Our best chance for showers and thunderstorms could move in Monday. We’ll introduce a small chance for showers Saturday and Sunday. Best chance for rain will likely occur in west-northwest Alabama. Weekend looks mostly dry and very warm. Rain chances could stay with us for the middle of next week as the system stalls across the Southeast. A lot can change over the next 7-10 days. Make sure you stay up-to-date with our forecasts on the web and on television as we continue to get new information regarding our next chance for rain.
