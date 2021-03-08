Drug agents find homemade meth lab in west Alabama home

DUNCANVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A west Alabama man is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and is being held on a $1 million bond.
Authorities say Jonathon Cooley, 37, was manufacturing meth at his home in the 15000 block of Cooley Town Road.
Investigators say agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force (WANTF) could immediately smell a chemical odor coming from a wooden building behind his home.
Inside, they discovered several jars and bottles containing more than 1,000 grams of meth oil, an amount of finished meth, a jar containing a meth lab, several household items used in meth production and red phosphorous.
A makeshift home “Red-P” meth lab yields more finished product than the alternative “onepot” lab, uses more chemicals and is potentially more explosive. Red phosphorous has many uses, and is commonly found on the strike plates of match boxes, according to investigators.
“We had hoped this was a problem that we had seen the last of,” said WANTF commander Capt. Phil Simpson.
Cooley is charged with first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance and trafficking meth. He is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
Investigators say this is the first homemade meth lab reported in west Alabama in at least three years.
Most methamphetamine that agents have confiscated in recent years has been produced in labs and trafficked from Mexico.
