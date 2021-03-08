B’ham PD hosting food giveaway in honor of Women’s History Month

By WBRC Staff | March 8, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 3:02 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education (COPE) Division is hosting a food giveaway in honor of National Women’s History Month in partnership with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #1.

The event is scheduled for Sat., March 13 at BPD Headquarters (1710 1st Avenue North) from 10 a.m. until noon.

Officials say items will be distributed on a first come, first served basis as long as supplies last.

