B’ham PD hosting food giveaway in honor of Women’s History Month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education (COPE) Division is hosting a food giveaway in honor of National Women’s History Month in partnership with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #1.
The event is scheduled for Sat., March 13 at BPD Headquarters (1710 1st Avenue North) from 10 a.m. until noon.
Officials say items will be distributed on a first come, first served basis as long as supplies last.
