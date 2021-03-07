Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Clear skies and light winds during the early morning hours have allowed temperatures to fall to near the freezing mark in the northern counties with widespread frost across the region. Temperatures will rise again through the morning as a very dry air mass remains in place all across The Southeast today allowing temperatures to climb to around 65 this afternoon with plenty of sunshine area wide.
This signals the start of a warming trend which will continue in the week ahead with dry conditions expected to continue through at least Thursday but the shift to a more southerly wind flow this week will allow not only temperatures to rise but increase our overall moisture and with an approaching weather disturbance by Friday we will see a return to at least limited rain chances heading into the weekend.
There will be a few more clouds in response to the wind shift Tuesday and Wednesday but the warming trend will continue through the week. In fact, temperatures may top 80-degrees Thursday and Friday, well above normal heading into the last weekend of Winter.
