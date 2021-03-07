Russellville woman pleading for answers after she finds her dog shot, killed

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “She was my world.”
Tiffany Trotti’s life turned upside down today when she says she found her puppy, Jasmine, shot to death.
“I tried to feed her and when I called her she never showed up and the neighbor knocked on my door and told me she found her body,” said Trotti.
Emotional, Trotti, has three more dogs, she said they are like her children.
She called Jasmine:
“My little girl,” said Trotti.
Now, laying lifeless in a garbage bag, she said she can’t understand why someone would shoot her
“I just want somebody who did it to be put in jail. I don’t no animals hurt,” said Trotti.
Tiffany is still looking for answers. She hopes who did this will be brought to justice.
“I don’t want nobody else to suffer like I’m suffering right now,” said Trotti.
If anyone has any information you are asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriffs office.
