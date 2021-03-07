Midfield beats Lanett 58-54 to win 2A State Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield High School closed out the 2021 AHSAA State Basketball Championships Saturday with a 58-54 victory over Lanett in the Class 2A finals at Bill Harris Arena. The last of the 42 games played at the 99th AHSAA State Championships was a classic that wasn’t settled until the final seconds.
Midfield senior Damariee Jones earned MVP honors with 23 points, 14 rebounds and a near perfect 11-of-12 effort at the foul line. None were more important than a game-changing series of events with 4:19 left in the third quarter with the game tied at 26-26.
The Patriots (25-6) of Coach Courtney Jones stretched the lead to 11 at 4:41 of the fourth quarter, then staved off Lanett’s swarming defense to seal Midfield’s fifth state championship in school and its fourth since 2012.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.