Man found hiding in Princeton Hospital after high speed pursuit in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At approximately 6:45 a.m. Saturday, March 6, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division were led on a high speed pursuit Saturday morning.
According reports from the ALEA, Troopers attempted to stop a 2020 Dodge Caravan traveling north on I-65. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and continued at a high rate of speed toward Birmingham. The driver was identified as Xavier Deshaun Johnson, 25, from Texas.
He continued to travel into Birmingham at a high rate of speed until he reached Princeton Hospital.
When he arrived to the hospital, authorities say he exited his vehicle on foot.
ALEA says Johnson proceeded into the hospital through a secure door that was opened by Princeton Hospital employee, Clarissa Parker.
He was found hiding in a bathroom on the third floor of the hospital, according to ALEA.
Johnson and Parker both were taken into custody without incident.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
