Health officials say COVID-19 vaccines will be more accesible in one month, but safety measures still needed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On April 9th, Alabama’s mask mandate will expire and face coverings won’t be required in public. But officials with the Jefferson County Health Department said masks and social distancing will still be needed one month from now.
“The pandemic is not going to end in a month,” Dr. David Hicks said. “I think there is still going to be a use for all the public health measures that we talked about.”
Alabama Governor Kay Ivy said after April 9th, it will be a matter of personal responsibility. Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department said there are many factors people need to look at when deciding whether to wear masks.
“I would be looking at hospitalization rates,” Hicks said. “We know those are coming down and we want to keep having them coming down. We want to look at deaths going down and we want those to keep going in that trajectory. Then, we want to look at the positivity rate in the community. We want the positivity rate to be less than 5%.”
He said it’s also important to look at vaccination rates across the county when deciding on face coverings. Right now, more than six hundred and sixty thousand people have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine across the state. That’s about 14% of the total population.
Dr. Hicks said in one months time, doses will be more accessible.
“I think everybody should expect that in a month that here is going to be a lot more access,” he said. “But, is there going to be enough access? I still don’t think so.”
Dr. Hicks said realistically in one month, Alabama will still be in a pandemic, but things will be moving upwards if people continue to be careful.
“As you make your personal choices, put it into context of being in a once and a lifetime pandemic,” Hicks said.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.