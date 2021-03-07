Charter bus catches fire on I-20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to reports from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA), a charter bus caught on fire.
The ALEA Communications Center in Jacksonville was notified that a charter bus that caught fire on I-20 near the 135 mile marker at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, March 6.
Reports say the bus made a controlled stop on the shoulder of the interstate without incident.
There were numerous passengers aboard but they all exited the bus without injury.
Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.
