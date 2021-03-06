Car on fire led to structure fire in Fairfield transmission shop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield Fire Department was on the scene controlling a structure fire in Fairfield where a transmission repair shop caught on fire.
According to the Chief Rodgers with the Fairfield Fair Department, a car was on fire inside of the Fairfield transmission shop. Fairfield Fire said the call came in at 11:39 a.m. Upon arrival, the car was fully ingulfed in flames.
There were no injuries and no one was inside. Several vehicles were damaged/destroyed.
The fire happened in downtown Fairfield on Valley Road. Birmingham Fire Department was also assisting on the scene.
