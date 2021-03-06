Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -With drier, cooler air filtering into the region there will still be a few lingering clouds through the morning and even a few sprinkles of rain farther south but the northerly winds will persist in bringing in the drier air leading to clearing skies but cool conditions for most of the day.
We will see a warming trend through much of next week as the area of low pressure shifts east tonight and tomorrow morning and a ridge of high pressure builds strength across The Southeast.
This will mean a continued clearing trend and dry air overspreading the region with lows a little cooler, back around 35 by sunrise Sunday and Monday with highs generally in the 65-70-degree range Sunday and Monday.
The area of high pressure will begin shifting east Monday night and Tuesday allowing for a shift in the winds to a more southerly flow which will allow the warming trend to continue with highs approaching 80-degrees by Thursday. With another system forming later in the week well to the west, the dry, warm conditions will likely continue through Friday
