Mainstreet Urgent Care clarifies ADPH remarks on second dose shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mainstreet Urgent care was one of the first facilities in the state to receive vaccines and distribute them, after getting their ducks in a row and getting their hands on Moderna all the way back at the beginning of December. but they ran into an issue with second doses this week.
“It appears that they used a number of their doses assigned as second doses as primary doses, which sort of creates a shortfall for those who need to come back for second doses,” said state health officer Dr. Scott Harris during a press conference held today Friday by The Alabama Department of Public Health.
Today, Mainstreet Urgent Care provided a statement to us, saying they did as they were told.
“When patients no showed for second doses, we received instruction from ADPH to give doses out rather than throw them away. This left an imbalance in our supply that we are working with ADPH to rectify,” the statement read. Mainstreet says they are confident that second doses will be available soon.
“We’ve asked them not to do additional first doses for now, but use any additional supply for second doses,” said Harris.
Mainstreet’s website indicates they are indeed no longer providing first doses due to overwhelming demand.
If you must miss or even cancel your vaccine appointment, please call and let the provider know.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.