Birmingham PD searching for missing 65-year-old man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are searching for a 65-year-old man last seen walking to a convenience store in the Woodlawn area around 3:00 p.m. on Friday March 5.
Luther D. Strickland is 5′9″, 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans.
According to police, Strickland is unable to speak and suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Luther Strickland is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 205-297-8413 or dial 911.
