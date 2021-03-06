Auburn fires women’s basketball coach after 9 seasons

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served Auburn University and the women’s basketball program for the past nine seasons,” Williams-Flournoy said. “It was a great honor and privilege and an experience I will cherish. I will forever be appreciative of our staff and student-athletes during our tenure and the way each represented Auburn with class and dignity. As a change in leadership was determined, I would like to thank President Gogue and Allen Greene for their trust in my leadership over my time here. Auburn will always hold a special place in my heart.”