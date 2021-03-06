ARMS says black Birmingham residents not hesitant about vaccine

Spokesperson for ARMS Christopher Mosley said in a town hall this week, that anyone who doubts that black Birmingham citizens want to get vaccinated, they should borrow his phone for a day. Mosley says the facility is flooded with calls daily asking about vaccines. He says that while vaccine hesitancy exists, the majority of black people in North Birmingham understand they are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and want to get protected, but are frustrated there’s not enough vaccine.