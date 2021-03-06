ARMS says black Birmingham residents not hesitant about vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - No vaccines have been distributed in North Birmingham as of yet, but it has nothing to do with vaccine hesitancy. Alabama Regional Medical Center will hold its first vaccine clinic next week, and they say it’s not soon enough.
Spokesperson for ARMS Christopher Mosley said in a town hall this week, that anyone who doubts that black Birmingham citizens want to get vaccinated, they should borrow his phone for a day. Mosley says the facility is flooded with calls daily asking about vaccines. He says that while vaccine hesitancy exists, the majority of black people in North Birmingham understand they are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and want to get protected, but are frustrated there’s not enough vaccine.
“You don’t know if there’s vaccine hesitancy, if it ain’t in your community, how are you going to tell me there’s folks around here being hesitant when you aren’t being given the opportunity to take it?” said Mosley.
They’re getting enough vaccine for 200 people next week, but they hope more comes, and soon. You can call the Jefferson County EMA COVID-19 vaccine hotline to see if there are any spots left for that March 13th clinic.
