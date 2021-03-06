ADPH offers guidance for those who are fully vaccinated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As COVID-19 vaccinations continue across the country, many are wondering what they can and cannot do once they’re fully vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control was supposed to release that guidance this week.
District Medical Officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health stopped short of speculating about what guidance the CDC would offer, but she said some activities may be safer than others.
Superintendent of Winfield City Schools, Chris Cook, is looking forward to getting his second COVID-19 shot.
Especially after he and his wife were both diagnosed with the virus just days after getting the first dose.
“They advised us to wait 6 weeks after our quarantine period was over before we get the second vaccine and that time period ends on Monday. So, she and I are both scheduled to get it on March the 8th,” Cook said.
It will take another two weeks before Cook will be considered fully vaccinated, but he’s already thinking ahead to what he might be able to do.
“I hope to be able to see my parents. They’re in a nursing home and I haven’t been able to see my mom since October. So, I hope to be able to get in and see them and hug them and kiss them,” Cook said.
Cook is also a huge sports fan and looks forward to attending events without restrictions cheering alongside thousands of fans.
But a top Alabama public health official said it may be a while before that can happen.
“The big concern is any potential for vaccine breakthrough, if you will, or disease after a person has been fully vaccinated. So, we want to be absolutely sure that we have data,” said District Medical Officer for ADPH, Dr. Karen Landers.
But Dr. Landers said hanging around other fully vaccinated people might be a safer bet.
“That is acceptable, but again let’s keep the masks, social distancing and the respiratory hygiene in place as well,” Dr. Landers said.
Mr. Cook said he’s also looking forward to seeing more students in person without their masks.
