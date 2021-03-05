Talladega Co. man sentenced for possession of child pornography

TALLADEGA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A federal judge sentenced a Childersburg man to 168 months in prison followed by 240 months supervised release for possession of child pornography.
United States District Judge R. David Proctor sentenced 41-year-old Seth Thompson Thursday.
In September 2020, Thompson pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. The conviction will require him to register as a sex offender.
“Children are the most vulnerable victims and my Office will do everything in our power to prosecute criminals who victimize our children through the internet, videos, or photos,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said.
“I am pleased with the sentence handed down today that now holds Thompson accountable for these sickening crimes,” SAC Sharp said. “I encourage anyone who may have information about possible child sexual exploitation, including posts on social media, to report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at CyberTipline.org or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST. This case emphasizes the importance of concerned citizens making those reports.”
According to the plea agreement, law enforcement received Cyber-Tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (“NCMEC”) that images of child pornography had been uploaded to certain Facebook and Google accounts registered to Thompson. Thompson was located and arrested by Childersburg police on unrelated charges, and a federal search warrant was obtained for Thompson’s cell phones. During a forensic review of Thompson’s cell phones, a total of 153 images and 69 videos of children being sexually exploited were identified. Thompson admitted he had seen images of child pornography and that he had received certain images and videos in a Kik group.
The FBI investigated the case, along with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and with the assistance of Childersburg Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney R. Leann White prosecuted the case.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood.
