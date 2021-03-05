Talladega Co. man sentenced for possession of child pornography

According to the plea agreement, law enforcement received Cyber-Tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (“NCMEC”) that images of child pornography had been uploaded to certain Facebook and Google accounts registered to Thompson. Thompson was located and arrested by Childersburg police on unrelated charges, and a federal search warrant was obtained for Thompson’s cell phones. During a forensic review of Thompson’s cell phones, a total of 153 images and 69 videos of children being sexually exploited were identified. Thompson admitted he had seen images of child pornography and that he had received certain images and videos in a Kik group.