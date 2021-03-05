State health officer provides update on COVID-19 vaccine efforts

Etowah County is one of those counties now listed as red. Etowah County EMA Director Deborah Gaither said there was an increase of 186 positive cases. Gaither says that was the result of a data dump with a large number of testing positive being reported all at once. She said overall their numbers are good with cases and hospitalizations. People are also getting vaccinated in the county. She said Governor Ivey’s mandatory facemask order will end April 9th, but that doesn’t mean people stop wearing masks.