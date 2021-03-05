School Resource Officer finds loaded weapon at Verbena HS

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a loaded weapon was found by a school resource officer at Verbena High School Friday morning.
Investigators said all students and staff are safe. The weapon was secured, along with the person who was in possession of it.
So far there is no word on charges and or who had the weapon.
Deputies said the discovery of the weapon is a direct result of effective communication between school resource officers and their students. Chilton County SO said, “We are satisfied in knowing this program has built so many great relationships within our school systems.”
