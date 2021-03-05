New Feeding America special from The Grand Ole Opry airing on WBRC FOX6 this Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Circle TV and the Grand Ole Opry are partnering Saturday night, for a second time, to raise money to help feed people who have been affected by extreme weather across several states this month and those who are facing food insecurity because of the ongoing pandemic.
“Country Music – Feeding America” will feature Darius Rucker, Sara Evans and Chris Janson, among others. Proceeds raised during the broadcast on WBRC Circle 6.3 at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 6, will benefit Feeding America, an organization that supports 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries across the U.S.
