Marion County falls to Skyline in 1A Championship

The Vikings (30-7), coached by Ronnie McCarter, led 17-10 after the first quarter and 36-20 at the half. However, Marion County (29-8), coached by Scott Veal, cut the lead to nine late in the third quarter but went on a scoring drought in the fourth quarter not making another bucket until 3:33 left in the game. By then, Skyline had built a 53-38 lead.