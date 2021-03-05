Marion County falls to Skyline in 1A Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Skyline High School jumped out to a quick lead in the first half and posted a 54-41 victory over Marion County Friday to claim the Vikings’ first state basketball title.
The Class 1A girls’ state finals was one of four champions being crowned at the 99th AHSAA State Basketball Championships at Bill Harris Arena.
The Vikings (30-7), coached by Ronnie McCarter, led 17-10 after the first quarter and 36-20 at the half. However, Marion County (29-8), coached by Scott Veal, cut the lead to nine late in the third quarter but went on a scoring drought in the fourth quarter not making another bucket until 3:33 left in the game. By then, Skyline had built a 53-38 lead.
Pacing the Red Raiders was junior Trinity Metcalf with 18 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Cara Sullivan had nine points and Serinity Metcalf, Trinity’s younger sister, had five points, seven rebounds, four steals, and two assists.
