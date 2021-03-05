Heart Gallery Alabama: Jose

Jose, born November 2004, is a loving boy who has a great sense of humor. He enjoys watching movies, drawing, hanging out with his friends, watching football, arts-and-crafts and reading the Bible.
His favorite holiday is Christmas and he enjoys eating at Buffalo Wild Wings.
His favorite food is chicken fingers and his favorite football team is the Clemson Tigers.
--
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.