“He was our world,”: Pregnant mother loses unborn baby, 4-year-old son in Muscle Shoals car crash

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - We now know the identity of the 4-year-old who was killed in Wednesday’s multi-car crash involving an 18-wheeler.
Family members tell WAFF his name was Weston Dennis.
Weston’s grandmother, Monica Indelicato, said he and his soon to be little sister meant the world to their family.
Weston and his family were expecting a new member. His mom was pregnant with a little girl, Layla Dennis.
Unfortunately, Layla also died as a result of the multi-car accident on 2nd Street and Gusmus Avenue.
The family said Weston was their sunshine, that he was so full of energy and so outgoing.
Indelicato said Weston was very close with his aunts and uncles and was so excited and ready to be a big brother.
The family has been through an overwhelming and emotional experience since the crash happened Wednesday afternoon in Muscle Shoals.
Family members confirm the mother is in stable condition after the wreck.
Police say there is still no update on how the crash happened or what caused it.
If you would like to donate, there is fundraiser set up to help the family, click here.
