First Alert for increasing clouds and a small chance of showers Friday evening

Next Big Thing: The next big thing going into next week is a warm-up! Sunday is looking beautiful with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s. Early next week is looking warmer with highs in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. We’ll likely end up in the low to mid 70s by next Wednesday. Highs will likely stay in the 70s as we head into Thursday, Friday and Saturday of next week. Overnight lows will also warm up from the 30s to the 40s and 50s. Next week is looking mostly dry thanks to high pressure staying put across the Southeast. Our next chance to see a few showers may not occur until the end of next week as a weak cold front approaches the area. Once again, no sign of severe weather expected across Alabama over the next five to seven days.