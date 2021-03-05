First Alert for increasing clouds and a small chance of showers Friday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Friday morning! We are starting the day dry and cool. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 30s and 40s, but no one is experiencing freezing temperatures. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing us dry, but we are seeing light rain showing up to our west into parts of Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. This is all associated with a weak cold front that is forecast to move into our area later today and into Saturday morning. Plan for clouds to increase today. We’ll go from a partly cloudy sky this morning to a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for isolated showers today. Anything that falls will remain light. Only a few hundredths of an inch of rain possible for most locations. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 60s. Plan for northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.
First Alert for a Few Showers Tonight: We will stay mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for isolated showers. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 40s tonight. Once the moisture moves out early tomorrow morning, we could see a few spots drop into the upper 30s. Most of us will wake up Saturday morning dry with some cloud cover in place.
Saturday Forecast: Saturday is shaping up to be a little cooler than previous days, but it still looks nice. We’ll start the day with some cloud cover, but clouds are forecast to decrease by the afternoon. Plan for a mostly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. A few spots in north Alabama could stay in the upper 50s. I’ll be a nice afternoon, but you’ll likely need a jacket.
First Alert for Frost Sunday Morning: With a clear sky and dry air in place, we can’t rule out the potential to see patchy frost or potential freeze Sunday morning. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the low to mid 30s for most of Central Alabama. We are forecasting a low of 34°F in Birmingham, but areas to the north could be in the lower 30s. Make sure you protect any plants that have already started blooming. It is also a good idea to bring the pets inside so they can stay warm too.
Next Big Thing: The next big thing going into next week is a warm-up! Sunday is looking beautiful with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s. Early next week is looking warmer with highs in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. We’ll likely end up in the low to mid 70s by next Wednesday. Highs will likely stay in the 70s as we head into Thursday, Friday and Saturday of next week. Overnight lows will also warm up from the 30s to the 40s and 50s. Next week is looking mostly dry thanks to high pressure staying put across the Southeast. Our next chance to see a few showers may not occur until the end of next week as a weak cold front approaches the area. Once again, no sign of severe weather expected across Alabama over the next five to seven days.
Have a safe weekend!
