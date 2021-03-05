DeKalb County man arrested after pursuit, wreck, and escape from ambulance

CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Cherokee County investigators arrested a man after a brief pursuit, wreck and an escape from an ambulance.
According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County investigators were involved in a brief pursuit on County Road 103 Thursday morning that resulted the arrest of 38-year-old John C. Hunter of Valley Head.
Officers said Hunter refused to stop and then wrecked in the Cloudland community. After the wreck, Hunter was being taken to the hospital in Fort Payne when officers said he jumped out of an ambulance.
He was later apprehended by DeKalb County deputies and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of attempting to elude, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
