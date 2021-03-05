COVID19 cases at DCH hospitals dropped under 20 this week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH affiliated hospitals have seen the number of patients with coronavirus drop from nearly 200 several weeks ago to fewer than 20 this week.
“As of yesterday, we were down around 19. Today, we’re around 20, 21,” hospital spokesman Andy North told WBRC.
North said staff and administrators are happy to see so few people in all three of its hospitals sick from coronavirus recently. They believe the drop off is result of vaccinating people who are 65 and older.
“Those were the individuals that were the sickest in the hospital with COVID-19. So what that means to the community, COVID is not gone. It’s still there. But these individuals who are the sickest from COVID haven’t been in the hospital because they have been vaccinated,” North continued.
Fewer cases of people sick from coronavirus allow DCH to focus more resources on routine patient care and COVID-19 vaccinations happening at the hospital’s remote site across the street. It’s operating at least five days a week during most weeks.
North says the hospital has given more than 25,000 doses of vaccine to people in the community.
“We’re doing a thousand a day this week second vaccine from the mass vaccination effort,” North continued.
He added that this week, DCH will host a special drive-thru clinic Saturday to vaccinate more teachers.
