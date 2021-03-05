Carver’s Lady Rams honored with billboards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is doing something very special for the Carver High School Girls basketball team after winning the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s 5A Championship.
Starting Friday, there will be billboards up around the Magic City to celebrate the Lady Ram’s victory. The billboards are located on I-65 near 3rd Avenue downtown exit and I-65 near 32nd Avenue exit
“I would like to congratulate the Carver High School Girls Basketball team for winning the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s 5A Championship on Thursday. This team has had a remarkable season and it’s been fantastic to watch them make history,” Birmingham City Council, Council President William Parker said following Carver’s win.
The Lady Rams defeated Mae Jemison High School 78 to 69 in Bill Harris Arena at Birmingham’s Crossplex Thursday.
”As we continue to build Birmingham into one of the country’s top sports tourism destinations, having our students competing for a state championship here means everything,” Parker said. “We want to give our young people every opportunity to succeed and sports is one major way we can do that. We’re going to continue to focus efforts on ways to elevate our young people. We are so proud of all of our student athletes on everything they’ve accomplished this season.”
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.